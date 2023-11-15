Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A tractor trailer pulled up to a warehouse in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood this week. Inside were hundreds of baby trees, with plastic bags tied around their roots.

“We want every single one of these trees to be in the ground by the end of this weekend,” said Cristina Tessaro, associate director of activation at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

The bare-root trees — American lindens, American hornbeams, buckeyes, and more — arrived just in time for the organization’s bi-annual tree planting extravaganza, from Thursday through Sunday.

PHS hosts tree plantings through its Tree Tenders groups each spring and fall, and expects this week’s to be one of the organization’s biggest tree plantings yet. Up to 1,800 trees could go in the ground throughout Philadelphia and some of the surrounding suburbs over the course of four days.

The goal is to reduce disparities in access to greenery and shade, improve the Philly region’s air quality, and make the area more resilient to worsening summer heat and flooding.

Despite efforts by PHS and other groups to plant trees in Philly, the city has lost tree cover in recent years — 1,000 football fields’ worth between 2008 and 2018. What trees the city does have are distributed unevenly, with poorer neighborhoods and those that were redlined generally having fewer trees than wealthier ones.

“We know it’s not just that trees are good for communities — it’s that so many communities in our region that don’t have trees are being harmed by that lack of tree canopy,” said Tim Ifill, director of trees at PHS. “So it’s really important for us to identify the communities that need trees most and invest in more planting in those neighborhoods.”

The city finalized a plan early this year that charts a path to eliminating these disparities and increasing the city’s overall tree canopy by one-third within the next few decades.