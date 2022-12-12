Moms Bonded by Grief host holiday party for those who lost loved ones to gun violence

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

A holiday party in South Philadelphia Sunday sought to empower and unite mothers who lost children and loved ones to gun violence.

Moms Bonded by Grief was founded in 2017 with the goal of creating a safe space where mothers can express shared experiences amongst themselves without any judgment, said Terrez McCleary, founder of Moms bonded by Grief.

“We all go through that anger, the hatred, and people who have not experienced the loss of a child sometimes don’t understand the bitterness that we have,” McCleary said.

She lost her daughter in 2009.

“As the years went on and I was able to get myself together, I wanted to reach out to moms and be able to help them through their healing process.”