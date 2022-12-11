The playground at McPherson Square in Kensington has a black chain fence around it and is covered with bright, colorful cutouts of flowers, music notes, footballs, and doodles.

It’s clean and quiet, but the park hasn’t always looked like this.

Earlier this year, the city’s Parks & Recreation department began working with city agencies, community organizations, and residents on making the park safer and more accessible to families who live in the area.

“This has been a very encouraging year,” said resident Bryan Belknap, who works at the Free Library’s McPherson branch located at the park. “If you go back to the pandemic during the time when everyone was staying at home, the park was really, really, rough and the fence wasn’t here and the playground was sort of overrun and no one felt that it was safe.”

The installation of the fence last year in combination with the decorations put up this summer, and the consistent clean-ups have made a difference, Belknap said.

“We haven’t really had any problems, which again, is just a huge change from where we were,” he said, referring to when adults using drugs would hang out in the playground.

“Everyone sort of now knows that this is a place for children.”

This work has been percolating for months and is the result of conversations that the city has been facilitating with Kensington residents.

Revamping the playground area at McPherson is one part of a larger strategy led by the city to address their concerns about parks in the neighborhood, including Harrowgate Park, Hissey Park, and Hope Park.

“It was obvious from the very beginning of those conversations that activating and reclaiming public spaces in Kensington was at the top of the stakeholders’ and the community leaders’ concerns,” said Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

In partnership with IMPACT Services, the Philadelphia Police Department, New Kensington Community Development Corporation, the Free Library of Philadelphia, the Community Life Improvement Program (CLIP), the Center for Employment Opportunities, and many other organizations, the city has organized cleanups at parks, offered meals, and created programming for families and children in the area.

During the summer, the city hosted what they called PlayParks — fun and educational activities, five days a week, inspired by the city’s PlayStreets program. Then there was a Halloween parade and a fall festival.

While there’s still trepidation in the community, neighbors are showing up for the events. Over 350 residents showed up to the fall fest.

“We’re definitely seeing a resurgence in people using the parks positively,” said Ott Lovell. “When you push positive activity in, it helps to push negative activity out, but you have to remain consistent.”