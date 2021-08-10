Excessive heat warnings issued in Philadelphia region this week
Heat and humidity will become more oppressive as the week progresses — feeling like it’s between 100 and 105 degrees in much of our area, according to the National Weather Service.
Excessive heat warnings have been issued for much of the Philly region, New Jersey, and Delaware. Heat advisories have been issued in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware and parts of South Jersey closer to the Shore.
If you must be outdoors, officials say, wear light clothing, take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water. You should also check on neighbors, friends, and loved ones who don’t have air conditioning.
PECO advises that you run appliances that use heat only at night, when it’s cooler, turning off unnecessary lights and devices and only using your oven if you have to.