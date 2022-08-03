National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory for Philadelphia area
The Philadelphia area will need to remain cautious of the hot temperatures this week according to the National Weather Service.
A Heat Advisory has been issued within certain portions of the Philadelphia metro area from Thursday into Friday evening.
Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the 90s for the next seven days. On Thursday, meteorologists predict highs will peak at 99 degrees. Heat indices are expected to end the week between 100 and 104 degrees on both days.
At this time, the City has not issued a Heat Health Emergency, but the Office of Emergency Management says it is monitoring conditions closely.
The Department of Public Health advises people to use air conditioning, stay hydrated, and avoid being outside during the sun’s peak hours to reduce the risk of a heat-related illness.
On top of the heat seen during the summer, July ended up being pretty dry compared to the historical average. The Philadelphia metro area usually sees around four inches of rain per year during July. This year, however, the region received barely more than two inches.
From the year 2000 to today, average temperatures fall just shy of 80 during July. This year, average temperatures recorded last month were nearly identical to what was seen in July 2011. Philadelphia dealt with multiple 100-degree days that year and 35 people died due to heat-related illnesses.
Nearly two weeks ago, the city declared an emergency. Five heat-related deaths occurred during the recent heat wave.