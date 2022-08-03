The Philadelphia area will need to remain cautious of the hot temperatures this week according to the National Weather Service.

A Heat Advisory has been issued within certain portions of the Philadelphia metro area from Thursday into Friday evening.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the 90s for the next seven days. On Thursday, meteorologists predict highs will peak at 99 degrees. Heat indices are expected to end the week between 100 and 104 degrees on both days.

At this time, the City has not issued a Heat Health Emergency, but the Office of Emergency Management says it is monitoring conditions closely.

The Department of Public Health advises people to use air conditioning, stay hydrated, and avoid being outside during the sun’s peak hours to reduce the risk of a heat-related illness.