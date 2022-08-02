Philadelphia is bracing for another week of intense heat. The forecast is calling for several days of temperatures in the mid-90s, with temps expected to peak Thursday at 100 degrees.

This wave comes on the heels of another heat wave just last month where the City declared a Heat Health Emergency. On top of that, July ended up being pretty dry compared to the historical average.

The Philadelphia metro area usually sees around four inches of rain per year during July. This year, however, the region received barely more than two inches.

Situations like these are usually connected with ridges of high-pressure hovering over the area. Paul Fitzsimmons is a general forecaster for the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office.

“When you get these ridges of high pressure aloft, that’s often when you tend to get the very warm conditions,” Fitzsimmons said. “And in those situations, it can also be quite dry. So yeah, there often can be a correlation between temperatures being like very warm and then and then things also being dry.”

Fitzsimmons says the hot temperatures and dry weather definitely have people paying attention to what’s happening.

“July 12th of last year, we had a very significant flood event,” Fitzsimmons said. “And then we had, you know, the remnants of Ida. And then this year, yeah, it just it’s been below average except for the first part of the summer, and people are like, ‘Gosh, it’s, it’s so dry now. We need the rain.’”

From the year 2000 to today, average temperatures fall just shy of 80 during July. This year, average temperatures recorded last month were nearly identical to what was seen in July 2011. Philadelphia dealt with multiple 100-degree days that year and 35 people died due to heat-related illnesses.