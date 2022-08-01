Predictions call for four days of temperatures above 90 degrees. On Thursday, it could get as hot as 98 degrees outside.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Brudy, weather patterns look similar to last week, when a record-setting heatwave hit the Philadelphia area.

“We’re getting this strong ridge building across the central southwest portion of the country and then another strong ridge of high pressure off the coast,” Brudy said. “And we’re kind of stuck in this flow out of the south and the southwest, which is ushering in higher dew points, more moisture in the atmosphere and those higher temperatures like we saw with the last wave a week and a week or two ago now.”

Brudy says while temperatures are going back up, the region shouldn’t be seeing multiple days with heat indices above 100 degrees.