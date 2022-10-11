Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

The hashtag #PrayForPhilly’ has been circling social media for some time, but now, it has a new meaning. A Philadelphia rapper is using social media and a music competition to connect young people to resources.

Vinte Clemons, who uses the stage name ARSIN, has lost over 50 people to gun violence or addiction, and he also has a master’s degree in counseling. All of it influences his music and volunteer work, both of which connect to Philly’s teens.

In September, ARSIN launched “Pray 4 Philly – Youth”, a competition for singers, rappers, poets, and more to share their skills and compete for cash. The lyrics have to be “clean and positive,” and all set over a beat that ARSIN created. Clemons asked himself “If I was the musical mentor, or if I could do this for other youth throughout the city, how would it go?”

It all started by helping a family friend who recently lost their father to an accident. He told ARSIN that he wanted help, to “get off the street, do something different.” Clemons took the teen to a studio and helped him create a beat. “I heard it and I was inspired by my experience with the studio; just seeing how excited he was, seeing how liberating it was,” he said.