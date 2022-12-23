Winter Storm Watch: Quick snow burst, flash freeze in Philly region

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The cold front that’s been sweeping across the country is reaching the Philly region today.

We will start the day in the mid-50s. Then an Arctic front crosses the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from west to east.

This is when a band of rain changing to snow showers/squalls will roll through, dropping 1/10″ to 2/10″ of precipitation that could lead to a flash freeze.

By early to mid-afternoon, cars will be frozen shut, driveways and sidewalks will be icy, and untreated road surfaces will be slick. Best not to travel in that time period if possible.

Wind chills by tomorrow evening dropping into single digits and then below zero.

