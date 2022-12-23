Winter Storm Watch: Quick snow burst, flash freeze in Philly region
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The cold front that’s been sweeping across the country is reaching the Philly region today.
We will start the day in the mid-50s. Then an Arctic front crosses the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from west to east.
This is when a band of rain changing to snow showers/squalls will roll through, dropping 1/10″ to 2/10″ of precipitation that could lead to a flash freeze.
By early to mid-afternoon, cars will be frozen shut, driveways and sidewalks will be icy, and untreated road surfaces will be slick. Best not to travel in that time period if possible.
Wind chills by tomorrow evening dropping into single digits and then below zero.
7-day forecast
- Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and bitterly cold! Lows 5 to 10. Wind chills as low as -10.
- Christmas Eve: Bitterly cold with intervals of clouds and sun, high 21. When you factor in the winds it will feel like it’s below zero in the morning and just the single digits all day.
- Christmas Day: Brisk and cold under mostly sunny skies, high 27 with wind chills in the teens.
- Monday: Partly sunny and remaining cold, but not as harsh, high 30.
- Tuesday: Clouds, some sun, high 37. Some flurries are possible at night.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 40.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer, high 46.
