If you are around children or are on social media, by now, you’ve probably heard the phrase “6-7” uttered.

The youthful phenomenon, in which kids say “6-7” and move their open-palmed hands up and down for no apparent reason, was recently named word of the year by Dictionary.com. Its origins trace to a song by a Philly rapper with gun-referencing lyrics, but the pop culture use of “6-7” is more playful — even becoming the focus of a recent episode of “South Park,” and companies such as McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Domino’s have offered promotions inspired by the two numbers.

As the saying has gone global, many people still don’t understand it — or that it’s most likely Philadelphia-based.

So what does “6-7” mean? And why has it become so prevalent? Here’s an explainer.

What does ‘6-7’ mean?

The phrase comes from a song by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, titled “Doot Doot (6 7),” released last year. Specifically, the lyrics, often repeated in viral videos, go:

“Shooter stay strapped, I don’t need mine,

Bro put belt right to they behind,

The way that switch, I know he dyin’ … 6-7.”

Multiple lyric interpretations exist, according to the user-aggregated music site Genius. After the reference to a “switch,” or gun, some say “6-7” refers to the police code 10-67, widely regarded as meaning a dead body — but a spokesperson for Philadelphia police confirmed to the Bucks County Courier Times that city officers don’t use that code.

It could be a reference to 67th Street or 67th Avenue in Philadelphia, or a street in Chicago, where Skrilla has family. The artist himself says the meaning is fluid — in a recent interview, he said, “That’s just what my brain thought of when I was making the song … It means a block … but that’s not what it means to everybody else now. So it’s just like, turn something negative to something positive.”

As widespread and broad as the saying has become, CNN notes, “6-7 means nothing, but using it can make a student feel like a member of a bigger, cooler group of their peers.”