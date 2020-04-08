Photo essay: 6 quintessentially Philly ‘views from my window’
As we Philadelphians practice social distancing and follow stay-at-home orders, there’s not much for us to look at — except the world beyond our home and outside our windows.
But that’s not exclusive to the City of Brotherly Love.
People all over the world are collectively trying to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 by remaining at home and actively quarantining. And while we stay safely at home, communities online are popping up to keep us connected. Community groups on Facebook have amassed thousands of members in the past few weeks as niche groups form. There’s a group for everyone in the age of coronavirus — from cooking groups like Quarantine Kitchen to ones that focus on sharing educational resources for kids or dedicated to sewing masks.
While all of them foster some level of connection with other humans at this time, there’s one group that isn’t about doing or creating or being productive, it’s simply about admiring the beauty of the world in this unprecedented moment: View from my window.
View from my window is a group on Facebook that aims “to connect people from all around the world during these tough times.” The group has over 300,000 members and is a roster of photos from around the globe. Members are asked to share just one photo that captures the same view you see every day through your window.
A few Philadelphians shared in the group what they see on a daily basis from their home.
Omar Martínez-Foyedo, Kensington, April 6, 2020
“Say hello to my friend – Paco the Rooster 🐓- he always comes and delivers! Kensington is known for being one of the epicenters of the opioid crisis – resulting from structural discrimination and health inequities – but also known by the resilience of its people. Stay safe and positive!”
Michelle Papachristou, University City, April 4, 2020
“From my deck in Philadelphia. The cherry blossoms are slowly blowing away.”
Cathy Coate, Callowhill, April 4, 2020
“Beautiful sunset from my apartment.”
Paul H. Hebron, West Mt. Airy April 6, 2020
Claudia Gonçalves, Fairmount, April 4, 2020
Kathleen Brady, East Mount Airy, April 5, 2020
“View from my roof deck. First day off this week. 🙏”
As for my view, I get to admire a quintessential Philly landscape: beautiful, brown rowhouses from all sides. Every now and then I see a neighbor walking about or a cat soaking up the sun, and I’m reminded that even in this moment of social isolation, I’m not alone.