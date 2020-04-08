Photo essay: 6 quintessentially Philly ‘views from my window’

As we Philadelphians practice social distancing and follow stay-at-home orders, there’s not much for us to look at — except the world beyond our home and outside our windows.

But that’s not exclusive to the City of Brotherly Love.

People all over the world are collectively trying to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 by remaining at home and actively quarantining. And while we stay safely at home, communities online are popping up to keep us connected. Community groups on Facebook have amassed thousands of members in the past few weeks as niche groups form. There’s a group for everyone in the age of coronavirus — from cooking groups like Quarantine Kitchen to ones that focus on sharing educational resources for kids or dedicated to sewing masks.

While all of them foster some level of connection with other humans at this time, there’s one group that isn’t about doing or creating or being productive, it’s simply about admiring the beauty of the world in this unprecedented moment: View from my window.