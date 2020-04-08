Eyes on the Street Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo essay: 6 quintessentially Philly ‘views from my window’

(Courtesy of Cathy Coate)

(Courtesy of Cathy Coate)

As we Philadelphians practice social distancing and follow stay-at-home orders, there’s not much for us to look at — except the world beyond our home and outside our windows.

But that’s not exclusive to the City of Brotherly Love. 

People all over the world are collectively trying to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 by remaining at home and actively quarantining. And while we stay safely at home, communities online are popping up to keep us connected. Community groups on Facebook have amassed thousands of members in the past few weeks as niche groups form. There’s a group for everyone in the age of coronavirus — from cooking groups like Quarantine Kitchen to ones that focus on sharing educational resources for kids or dedicated to sewing masks

While all of them foster some level of connection with other humans at this time, there’s one group that isn’t about doing or creating or being productive, it’s simply about admiring the beauty of the world in this unprecedented moment: View from my window.

Related Content

View from my window is a group on Facebook that aims “to connect people from all around the world during these tough times.” The group has over 300,000 members and is a roster of photos from around the globe. Members are asked to share just one photo that captures the same view you see every day through your window.

A few Philadelphians shared in the group what they see on a daily basis from their home.

Omar Martínez-Foyedo‎, Kensington, April 6, 2020

“Say hello to my friend – Paco the Rooster 🐓- he always comes and delivers! Kensington is known for being one of the epicenters of the opioid crisis – resulting from structural discrimination and health inequities – but also known by the resilience of its people. Stay safe and positive!”

(Courtesy of Omar Martinez)

Michelle Papachristou‎, University City, April 4, 2020

From my deck in Philadelphia. The cherry blossoms are slowly blowing away.”

(Courtesy of Michelle Papachristou)

Cathy Coate, Callowhill, April 4, 2020

“Beautiful sunset from my apartment.”

(Courtesy of Cathy Coate)

Paul H. Hebron, West Mt. Airy April 6, 2020

(Courtesy of Paul Hebron)

Claudia Gonçalves‎, Fairmount, April 4, 2020

(Courtesy of Claudia Gonçalves)

Kathleen Brady, East Mount Airy, April 5, 2020

“View from my roof deck. First day off this week. 🙏”

(Courtesy of Kathleen Brady)

As for my view, I get to admire a quintessential Philly landscape: beautiful, brown rowhouses from all sides. Every now and then I see a neighbor walking about or a cat soaking up the sun, and I’m reminded that even in this moment of social isolation, I’m not alone.

(Courtesy of Elizabeth Estrada)

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on Philadelphia's neighborhoods.

Part of the series

Part of the series

You may also like

About Elizabeth Estrada

Read more
A headshot of Elizabeth Estrada

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate