What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Wendell Smallwood Jr.’s professional football career was hanging by a thread in 2020.

The Delaware native, who grew up rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, had earned a Super Bowl ring with the Birds for their 2017 championship season, when he was a reserve running back and kickoff returner.

Smallwood, a speedy, slashing spark plug on the gridiron, spent three years with the Eagles, scoring eight touchdowns. But the Eagles cut Smallwood after training camp in 2019.

He caught on with Washington that year, playing only sparingly, and in 2020 spent the season mostly on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.

But while he was trying to break onto the Steelers’ active roster, COVID-19 raged through America.

That’s when Smallwood became a criminal.

Smallwood admitted in court that he ripped off federal government programs that were designed to help businesses and their employees financially survive the pandemic, and to fleecing the Internal Revenue Service, to the tune of $645,000.

Now, the Super Bowl champion is going to prison.

On Thursday, in a Wilmington courtroom just blocks away from where Smallwood once lived as a child, U.S. District Senior Judge Richard G. Andrews sentenced him to 18 months behind bars.

Smallwood, who earned about $500,000 in NFL paychecks in 2020 and 2021 — after he began orchestrating and implementing the fraud schemes — must also repay the government the $645,000, Andrews ordered.

The prison sentence continues the precipitous fall for the 31-year-old former athlete who rose from Wilmington’s rough streets to wow football fans at Delaware’s Red Lion Christian Academy and West Virginia University before making it to the NFL and earning $3 million over six seasons.

Smallwood won’t have to report to prison until mid-December, after he finishes online courses at West Virginia to complete his bachelor’s degree. His attorney, Mark Sheppard, said Smallwood is majoring in criminology.

Smallwood was contrite in court, apologizing and taking full responsibility for his crimes.

“I feel like I let the community down. I let my family down,” Smallwood, who is married and has three children, told the court before he was sentenced. “I make no excuses for what I have done. I have nobody to blame but myself.”

Smallwood’s legal problems aren’t over, however.

He faces felony charges in New Jersey for illegal possession of assault-style weapons and a large capacity ammunition magazine. Those items were seized when authorities investigating the fraud case raided Smallwood’s home in Mullica Hill in August 2023.

A final status conference in that case has been scheduled for later this month.