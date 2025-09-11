From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Haverford Township in Delaware County has passed an ordinance requiring anyone under the age of 16 to wear a helmet when riding an electric bike or scooter.

E-bikes and e-scooters present similar safety concerns as bicycles and “should be regulated accordingly,” according to the ordinance passed Monday.

The ordinance will be in an introductory period until Dec. 31, during which written notices will be issued for helmet violations. Starting Jan. 1, 2026, a $25 fine will be imposed for violations.

This comes ​​after the death of 12-year-old Abigail Gillon, who was killed earlier this summer while riding an electric scooter with her best friend in Aston, Pennsylvania.