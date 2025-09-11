Haverford Township passes new helmet requirement for kids on e-bikes, electric scooters

Starting in January, parents of children under 16 not wearing a helmet could face $25 fines.

A child riding around with a helme

File - A child riding around with a helmet and parent (imamember/iStock)

Haverford Township in Delaware County has passed an ordinance requiring anyone under the age of 16 to wear a helmet when riding an electric bike or scooter.

E-bikes and e-scooters present similar safety concerns as bicycles and “should be regulated accordingly,” according to the ordinance passed Monday.

The ordinance will be in an introductory period until Dec. 31, during which written notices will be issued for helmet violations. Starting Jan. 1, 2026, a $25 fine will be imposed for violations.

This comes ​​after the death of 12-year-old Abigail Gillon, who was killed earlier this summer while riding an electric scooter with her best friend in Aston, Pennsylvania.

Related Content

State Sen. Tim Kearney, D-Delaware County, introduced “Abby’s Law” in July, which would add electric scooters to the state’s vehicle code, introduce safety measures around them and provide education about the devices.

Ridley Township, also located in Delaware County, has an ordinance that bans electric scooters on streets and sidewalks. It gives police the power to confiscate them and fine riders up to $1,000.

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

