How can we make Philly safer for cyclists, pedestrians, others?

A cycling advocate was killed in a hit-and-run while biking in Fairmount Park last week. It’s just the latest tragic death that raises questions about bicycle safety in Philadelphia.

For years, advocates have argued for more protected bike lanes, as some residents push back — citing further burdens for motorists in terms of parking and congestion.

In recent years, cyclists have faced the added challenge of sharing space with electronic bikes and scooters, the latter of which, by law in Pennsylvania, are only supposed to be used on private property.

On this episode of Studio 2, we talk about Philadelphia’s cycling infrastructure and discuss potential solutions.

Guests:

Jessie Amadio, organizer at Philly Bike Action

Alex Quistberg, associate research professor at Drexel University

Sen. Tim Kearney (D), Pa. state senator for the 26th District (part of Delaware County)