From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Pennsylvania’s budget stalemate sails past its 100th day, public education leaders from across the state gathered for a virtual press conference to issue a stark warning: Schools are running out of time, money and options.

Representatives from eight education organizations and school districts around the state detailed how the prolonged budget impasse is crippling operations. They called on lawmakers to immediately pass a complete and responsible state budget.

“The consequences are no longer looming. They are here,” said Brad Whitman, executive director of the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5, which provides programs and services for 17 public school districts in northwestern Pennsylvania.

“We’re borrowing money just to stay afloat. Every day without a budget means fewer resources for real children,” he added.

Whitman emphasized that his agency supports some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable children, including “children with disabilities, early learners — ages 3 and 4 — students facing behavioral health challenges and those in need of specialized services.”

But instead of focusing on instruction, “we’re spending too much time navigating cash flow crises,” he said.

At the heart of the crisis is more than $3 billion in state education funding that is frozen in state accounts. It’s led to schools scrambling to cover payroll costs and having to delay purchases while suspending what they say are critical programs.

Many districts are also unable to access federal funds that were allocated before the federal government shutdown in Washington, D.C., and that are now contingent on the passage of a state budget.

“This is a crisis, a crisis that is directly affecting our ability to serve our students,” said Sabrina Backer, school director at Franklin Area School District and president-elect of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. “School districts across Pennsylvania are being forced to make difficult decisions, hiring freezes, delaying contracts and we’re cutting nonessential spending just to keep our lights on and our classrooms open for our students.”