Against the backdrop of negotiations over a new contract, Philadelphia teacher’s union and the School District of Philadelphia traveled to the state capitol together Wednesday to join lawmakers fighting for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed increase in public school funding.

In addition to Arthur Steinberg, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president, and Leshawna Coleman, the union’s chief of staff, the group included: Philadelphia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Watlington, Sr.; Reginald Streater, Philadelphia school board president; state Sens. Vincent Hughes, Sharif Street and Nikil Saval; House Speaker Joanna McClinton; and state Reps. Morgan Cephas and Elizabeth Fielder.

“We are doing this to make sure Philly public schools get their fair share of funding, which includes adequacy funding to make up for decades of unconstitutional underfunding,” Coleman said. “Our students deserve nothing less.”

Their advocacy comes at a time when the federal government is threatening cuts in public education for vulnerable school populations, such as special education and students living in poverty, she said.

The deadline for passage of the fiscal year 2025-26 budget is June 30, but negotiations in the General Assembly have a history of running into July.

“Though we may disagree at times, I know that Superintendent Watlington and Board President Streater want what our members want: appropriately staffed and resourced schools where children and communities thrive,” Steinberg said.