The book grew out of an actual building project in Utah, also called The House That She Built, completed this summer, where a team of women built a showcase house on behalf of Professional Women in Building, a council of the Utah Home Builders Association. About 100 women from all relevant building trades constructed a 3,200-square-foot, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house. It just went on the market for $400,000.

Allen served as the general contractor for that build, too, which also had unique construction challenges: statistically, women make up just 3.4% of America’s onsite building workforce. Wrangling an all-women team meant importing crewmembers from across the country.

“It was extremely challenging, yes. Absolutely,” said Allen. “But there was an amazing group of women who were in charge of recruiting, finding women to work on it, women working on finding sponsorships for us. Almost all the products in the home were donated and all of the women that came out were volunteers.”

One of those women recruited into the project was Elkman, who is based in Philadelphia and works in marketing for construction projects nationally. To extend the message of The House That She Built – that women can successfully have careers in the building trades – Elkman and illustrator Georgia Castellano put together a children’s book of the same name.

“The House That She Built,” the book, outlines for very young readers the series of jobs required to build a house, showing each one performed by a woman.

“We believe that career-based bias actually starts at an extremely young age,” said Elkman, who says there has been a labor shortage in the construction industry for 15 years. “If we don’t have labor to supply housing, that’s a real problem. We really feel that that starts with changing the conversation with the youngest learners.”

“The House That She Built” is published by BuilderBooks, a division of the National Association of Home Builders. An imprint geared toward professional builders with practical titles like “Residential Construction Performance Guidelines,” and “Finding Hidden Profits,” this is BuilderBooks’ first book for children and a runaway bestseller: On the day of its release, its 10,000-print run had already sold out through presales.