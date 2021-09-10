This story originally appeared on WITF.

Edha Gupta, a senior at Central York High School and an executive officer of the Panther Anti-Racist Student Union, has been trying to get her school district to include more diverse education.

At first, the conversations she had with the school board seemed promising.

“It seemed like there was a positive response from the board, acknowledging our concerns and taking it into account that they would try to incorporate some diversity education into the district, eventually, when we talked to them,” Gupta said.

But now, Gupta and her peers are protesting the district’s decision to ban a list of resources that was conceived to create awareness about racism and serve as a tool for students and teachers to educate themselves about Black history.

More than two dozen students have been gathering in front of Central High at 7:15 a.m. each day this week, as school buses arrive and parents drop off their children.

The students organizing the protest are mostly seniors, but they hope their efforts will benefit younger classes.

“It’s our classrooms, what we’re being taught, it’s the education that we’re learning, so if anything, I think we should have the biggest hand in what we’re learning,” Gupta said. “It hurts me to see my peers learning inaccurate things, or not enough things or a half-right and half-wrong view of history.”