Some Philadelphia teachers stand firm on teaching about race

Adam Sanchez, who teaches social studies at Central High School, said “We want the board to say that regardless of what happens in the legislature, we’re going to continue to encourage our teachers to teach about racism and teach about the truth and the past of this country.”

Nicholaus Bernardini, a history teacher at Fels High School and a member of the Racial Justice Organizing Committee, said CRT could be a “tool in the box of an educator who wishes to challenge our students to question traditional narratives, analyze our past and think independently about how to create positive change in our future.”

“Viewing our history through the lens of CRT is uncomfortable because it forces (white) people to grapple with inconvenient truths and face uncomfortable histories. It forces those who utilize it to evaluate our stories, events and historical heroes with a more critical eye, allowing them to become more humanized and less god-like.”

In a statement sent to Chalkbeat, school board President Joyce Wilkerson said through the goals and guardrails initiative, the board centers its work through the lens of racial equity to empower all students to achieve success.

“We want to become a more equitable organization, supporting all of our students and staff, beginning with the most marginalized in our school community,” Wilkerson said. “Arguing about critical race theory is a distraction from this fundamental and difficult work.”

District officials said while the district does not teach through the lens of critical race theory, it has “taken a stand to acknowledge and dismantle systems of racial inequity.”

Sanchez said he’s encouraged by the steps the school board and the district are taking.

“These statements — and the board’s recent endorsement of the Black Lives Matter Week of Action — show a genuine effort to try and reckon with the historic inequities that still plague our schools and our city,” he said.

Sanchez encouraged the school board to endorse the Zinn Education Project’s Teach the Truth Days of Action saying “this would send a clear message to Harrisburg that Philadelphia schools stand united in our commitment to analyze and challenge racism inside and outside the classroom.”

Bernardini said he’s encouraged by the spirit of the district’s statement, but concerned by the dismissal of critical race theory by Wilkerson.

“The district’s reluctance to support the use of critical race theory as a form of classroom analysis gives me pause because their responsibility should be to embrace discourse and analysis, not to be afraid of it,” Bernardini said. “The goals the district outlined are only goals because of the systemic racial inequities that have existed generationally in the city of Philadelphia especially and the United States as a whole.”