A pop-up art activation in LOVE Park represents the WORLD channel’s recent launch on WHYY TV channel 12.2.

The WORLD channel debuted on WHYY’s television services on July 1. WHYY TV viewers have access to stories with the goal of bringing a human element to “conflicts, movements and cultures,” according to the WORLD’s website.

WORLD programming is broadcast from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. Local programming airs from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHYY’s website streams the channel 24/7.

WORLD is renowned for their programming and has been recognized with numerous broadcasting awards such as “A Peabody Award, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, an International Documentary Association Award, a National News and Documentary Emmy Award, [and] Webby Awards” according to their website.

“We are excited to bring WORLD’s curated documentaries and international news to our viewers,” said WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo. “Our goal is to provide audiences with enriching and enlightening viewing experiences that fosters a deeper understanding of global cultures and issues.”

The channel offers a selection of original programming for audiences to engage with: “America ReFramed,” “Doc World,” “Local, USA” and “Stories from the Stage”.

Along with the original programming, WORLD also promotes content that highlights diverse communities and ideas as well as a range of issues from education to politics.

WHYY Chief Content Officer Terri Murray said, “By introducing the World Channel into our lineup, WHYY aims to enrich our viewers’ experience with compelling stories from around the world. This collaboration with WORLD allows us to offer unparalleled content that reflects the global and local interests of our audience.”

More information regarding WHYY’s programming can be found at whyy.org.