Carli Lloyd rejoins NJ/NY Gotham FC as minority owner

Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd is re-joining NJ/NY Gotham FC as a minority owner, six months after retiring from the game.

The National Women’s Soccer League announced the move Wednesday. The New Jersey native joins an ownership group led by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. The other minority owners are Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant and Ed Nalbandian.

“As my home club, Gotham FC has always been close to my heart,” Lloyd said. “It’s an honor to begin this new chapter of my soccer career surrounded by people who are committed to making this the best club and league in the world.”