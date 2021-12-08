Potential problems with the procurement process

High on Duff’s list of potential transgressions was Delran’s awarding of a contract to a company associated with Mayor Catrambone’s family. Catrambone has worked as a DJ through Center Stage Entertainment, which is run by his brother, Frank Catrambone. The mayor had been listed on the company’s website as “the original DJ at Center Stage,” who “literally wrote the book on bringing parties to life in an energetic yet professional way,” until his picture and biography were recently removed from the site.

A Nevada-based company called Go Events received an entertainment contract for the Lloyd party to provide a band and DJ for $5,950. Go Events, which lists as its CEO another Frank Catrambone — the mayor’s nephew and son of the Catrambone who runs Center Stage Entertainment — also is registered to do business in New Jersey, listed at the same Lindenwold address as Center Stage.

“Because Center Stage Entertainment is listed on the mayor’s financial disclosure statement as his employer,” said Duff, “it would have been a conflict of interest for Center Stage to have received the contract.”

According to the state Department of Community Affairs, using vendors who are related to local government officials is not prohibited by the Local Public Contracts Law. That law does say, however, that “no local government officer … shall act in a manner where he, a member of his immediate family, or a business organization in which he has an interest has a direct or indirect financial or personal involvement that might reasonably be expected to impair his objectivity or independence of judgment.”

At a Nov. 9 council meeting, Catrambone said he was “not in any way financially involved” in the contract awarded to Go Events because his nephew did not live in his household. He did not respond to an interview request from WHYY News.

Delran Council President Tyler Burrell said that in light of the situation, “in our continued efforts to work for the people of Delran, Council will be expanding our anti-nepotism policy and searching for an ethics attorney.”

Duff is also accusing Delran officials of engaging in bid splitting, the intentional dividing of orders for supplies and equipment into smaller quantities to avoid the statutory threshold for advertised competition, which is prohibited by New Jersey Local Public Contracts law. In the Delran party planning, this would have meant that no bids could have exceeded the lawful threshold of $44,000.

​​The Moorestown-based entertainment company Starlite submitted a bid of $61,500 to Delran for services for the event. Duff cited a Sept. 24 email in which Delran recreation advisory committee chairman Colin Rafferty told Starlite that the bidding threshold was “an issue” and a Sept. 28 email in which he told Starlite, “The township solicitor has directed me that it must be two separate contracts.” Starlite responded by submitting a bid of $39,000 for stage, lighting, and sound, and helping to arrange for a Delaware company, Video Walltronics Inc., to be paid $22,500 for video screens for the event.

Duff called the messages “smoking gun” evidence that township officials attempted to thwart open bidding for the contract.

When asked by both Duff and Littleton at the council meeting if he had instructed Rafferty to split the bids, Township Solicitor Salvatore Siciliano refused to answer.

Littleton wasn’t having it. “All you’re doing,” she told the solicitor, “is prolonging it instead of just being transparent and giving us the answers we’re looking for so we can move forward! I’m trying to be professional, but I’m aggravated.”

The next speaker, Ron Vandermark, a former firefighter and 40-year Delran resident, told Siciliano “the arrogance that comes from you is just unbelievable … Why can’t you just put this to bed?”

Burrell directed questions about the procurement process to Siciliano.

Siciliano said he was too busy to comment for this story.