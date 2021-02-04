This is not the first time Tony Fauci has gotten death threats.

During the height of the HIV epidemic, LGBTQ activists pressed him to make experimental treatment drugs available for gay men dying of AIDS. They called on him to do something — anything — to stop the epidemic that was taking the lives of so many in their community. They protested outside his office at the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, where he was the director — the post he still holds today — with his head on a stake. They burned effigies of his body. In 1988, AIDS activist Larry Kramer famously addressed an open letter to Fauci in the San Francisco Examiner, accusing him of murder.

None of that, though, was in the same league as the surge of threats he would receive when he disagreed with President Donald Trump in the national news.

“The activists were justified in their concerns,” Fauci said of the AIDS protesters. “They seemed like they were threatening, but never for a single moment did I ever feel threatened by the AIDS activists.”

In an hourlong interview Wednesday evening with Fresh Air host and executive producer Terry Gross, Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the lessons he brought from being the public face of one pandemic to another. The conversation marked Fauci’s acceptance of WHYY’s Lifelong Learning Award, a distinction Gross and President Joe Biden have also been awarded.