Montco officials bemoan vaccine supply, ‘line-jumpers’ as Pa. urges patience

“Vaccine providers are working as quickly as possible to vaccinate you,” said Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin. “Right now the demand for vaccines far outweighs the supply, but it will catch up. There will be enough vaccines in the future to vaccinate everyone. We must be patient.”

Mauldin said the state is working to increase access to the vaccine, including by improving its 877-PA-HEALTH hotline to help those who don’t have internet access schedule an appointment, and by reaching out to networks that can do outreach to seniors. The state also plans to launch community testing sites.

Unlike Philadelphia and some other counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Health does not yet have a site for residents to sign up for a vaccine appointment. The department plans to partner with pharmacies and health systems.

“I know other states have put up other sign-ups for folks to be scheduled for vaccines, but they face the same problem we face in Pennsylvania, which is a limited supply,” Mauldin said.

Mauldin said Pennsylvania residents should keep their eye on the health department’s website for updates. A map of the commonwealth indicates where vaccine providers are located. The map is currently only in English, but Mauldin said the state is working with its health equity response team to ensure equitable vaccine distribution.

Montco officials: ‘We need more vaccine’

Montgomery County officials on Wednesday asked for the public’s patience as it continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are eligible under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A.

Commissioner Dr. Valerie Arkoosh cited the state’s recent expansion of the 1A group — without a comparable increase in the number of vaccine doses delivered — as the biggest hindrance to its vaccine rollout. The county’s most recent vaccine shipment, in fact, included fewer doses than the previous week.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health on Jan. 19 modified 1A to include residents ages 65 and up, as well as ages 16 to 64 with certain pre-existing conditions.

With the state’s expanded definition, 230,000 to 250,000 additional Montgomery County residents qualify for Phase 1A. As of Tuesday, there are 139,926 people pre-registered to receive the vaccine.

The county has the infrastructure in place to administer the vaccines, Arkoosh said. “We just need more vaccine.”