‘Time to get our country back’: Gov. Shapiro makes final pitch for Democrats in Bucks County as Election Day draws near
The governor, who leads his opponent in polling and fundraising, is spending his final days touring the state to campaign for U.S. House candidates.
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Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat running for reelection, is concluding a 10-day campaign bus tour in the Philadelphia area.
Shapiro made a stop in Doylestown on Saturday, telling a crowd of a few hundred supporters it was “good to be back here in Bucks County.”
“I could not be more thankful to Bucks County for all you have done for me over many years, given me the opportunity to serve as your governor and get stuff done,” he said.
In Doylestown, Shapiro never mentioned his own challenger, Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, and barely mentioned the governor’s race but focused his speech and efforts on downballot candidates, such as Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, who is running for Congress against five-term incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.
“If you elect Bob Harvie, you quite literally will be the county that decides who will be in charge of the Congress of the United States,” Shapiro said. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want a rubber stamp for Donald Trump. I want a check on Donald Trump.”
Chris Borick, a professor of political science and director of the Lehigh Opinion Observatory, told WHYY News that Fitzpatrick’s efforts to position himself as a moderate Republican independent of President Donald Trump make him a barometer of the strong headwinds facing Republicans this election cycle.
“If on Election Day he hasn’t survived the cycle, it’s going to be an epically bad cycle for Republicans,” Borick said.
Harvie, a former history teacher, recounted the story of Gen. George Washington’s crossing of the icy Delaware River in 1776, a moment celebrated as one of the most daring and logistically “impossible” maneuvers of the Revolutionary War. Harvie said it took cooperation among the soldiers.
“That is what it means to be an American,” he said. “That is what it means to be a patriot, is to believe not just in the nation or the flag, but in each other, that if we work together, there is nothing we cannot do. And that is certainly not what we hear from Donald Trump or Brian Fitzpatrick.”
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, state Rep. Tim Brennan, Bucks County Sheriff Danny Ceisler and Chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party Eugene DePasquale also spoke at the rally.
Shapiro and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, have made stops in 29 Pennsylvania counties to make a closing pitch for their reelection and to support Democrats in their quest to win control of Congress and the state legislature. The tour kicked off on Oct. 24 in Erie, with stops ranging from college campuses and union halls to a diner and a Pittsburgh Steelers watch party.
In Nanticoke, Lackawanna County, Shapiro campaigned with Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan. In Camp Hill, he stumped for Janelle Stelson, who is seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry. He also appeared with congressional candidates Ray Bilger in State College and Rachel Wallace in Schuylkill County.
In Lancaster, he campaigned for state Sen. James Malone, a Democrat who narrowly won his seat in a March 2025 special election, flipping a district that had been represented by Republicans for decades. Malone now faces challenger Republican state Rep. Tom Jones.
Shapiro has committed much of his reelection effort and political capital to an effort by Democrats to win a majority in the Pennsylvania state Senate, a feat they haven’t achieved in decades. In Doylestown, he boosted the campaign of Eileen Hartnett Albillar, a Democrat running against state Sen. Frank Farry.
As he has many times, Shapiro repeated the policies that Democrats hope to implement if they win a trifecta of the governor’s seat and majorities in the state Senate and House.
“The first bill Eileen and [state Sen. Steve Santarsiero] will vote for and put on my desk will be to raise the minimum wage,” he said. “They’re going to codify abortion rights in the law here in Pennsylvania. They’re going to fully fund mass transit. They’re going to build more housing, repair more roads and they’re going to help us move Pennsylvania forward. How’s that trifecta sound, Bucks County?”
Kevin Kane, a Bucks County businessman and former small business owner, said that he used to vote Republican for economic reasons but now votes for Democrats.
“The Republican Party is dead,” he said. “We have a criminal mob that’s taken over the White House and taken over the Department of Justice, and they’re doing what they want and what the billionaires want and everybody else loses, and this can’t continue.”
Sharon Mowen said she doesn’t buy Fitzpatrick’s claim that he is an independent voice in Congress.
“When [Republicans] need his vote, he’s there for them, and when his vote doesn’t count, he votes against them,” she said. “He’s given permission to behave like an independent because that’s what he’s hung his hat on, but he really is not.”
As voter Julie Borkowski was leaving, her message was simple.
“Time to get our country back,” she said. “That’s really what it boils down to.”
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