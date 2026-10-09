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A rare Keith Haring mural is now part of the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, marking the first time the city has historically designated an outdoor mural.

The Philadelphia Historical Commission unanimously approved the underlying nomination during its meeting Friday. The vote came after a string of neighbors and experts expressed passionate support for preserving the deteriorating mural in Point Breeze.

“Moving it would not simply mean moving a painting from one location to another, but it would be severing the physical connection between the artwork and the history that gives it meaning. And this is precisely why designating it a historic object matters,” said Jane Golden, founder of Mural Arts Philadelphia, which stewards the artwork.

“We the Youth” was created in 1987 with the help of students from New York and Philadelphia to commemorate the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution. It covers an exposed party wall at 2147 Ellsworth St. and overlooks a permanent community garden dedicated to the late artist, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania and achieved international acclaim.

The vibrant design, which features a colorful array of Haring’s signature dancing figures, is one of 70 murals Haring completed during his lifetime. Only four of them were outdoor murals and “We the Youth” is the only one that remains in its original location.

Even before Friday’s vote, the mural was something of a neighborhood landmark. Over the years, residents have held baby showers, birthday parties and weddings in the sitting garden below because of their love for the mural. And it routinely draws visitors from across the globe who come to admire Haring’s pop art imagery.

“I have never seen a sense of community from any other object or artwork or entity as I have seen from this mural,” said Tanya Covington, a block captain in Point Breeze.

For that reason, among others, the commission approved the nomination, adding the mural to the register as an “object,” a designation that so far also applies to a select group of fountains, statues and horse troughs.

The list also includes a handful of murals, including the Maxfield Parrish mosaic “Dream Garden” at The Curtis Center near Independence Hall.

Commissioners said Friday that strong public support for the mural was an important part of its decision to designate the artwork.

“What commenters have really brought to the fore … was that, if we do not designate, we have no role in how this property, this mural, is treated. And given the paramount and eminent historical significance that we’ve had ample evidence to, both in the nomination and those who’ve spoken today, it seems to me it would not be fulfilling our role acting in the public interest to not designate this mural,” Commissioner Emily Cooperman said.