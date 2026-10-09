Anglers warned to not eat PFAS contaminated fish from the Wissahickon watershed
Environmental regulators found high levels of PFAS chemicals in fish tissue sampled from the Wissahickon Creek and its tributaries.
This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.
From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.
Environmental regulators in Pennsylvania are warning anglers to avoid eating fish from the Wissahickon Creek.
State agencies issued the “Do Not Eat” advisory after detecting high levels of toxic PFAS in fish tissues from the watershed. The advisory applies to all fish species in the creek and its tributaries in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
In response, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission canceled a scheduled Oct. 15 trout stocking in the creek. Despite the “Do Not Eat” advisory, the waterway remains open for fishing.
“The anglers are certainly disappointed when we cancel a trout stocking for any reason. It’s difficult to find trout, stocked trout fishing opportunities, around the city of Philadelphia,” said Mike Parker, communications director for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
“But we’re taking a conservative approach now by canceling the stocking in hopes that between now and spring we can find an alternative way to manage that stream and possibly stock trout again.”
PFAS chemicals include hundreds of separate compounds that are widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam. The so-called “forever chemicals” have contaminated waterways and drinking water supplies throughout the Philadelphia region.
The chemicals have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease and developmental delays in children.
The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the environment and the human body for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers like DuPont.
Fish can bioaccumulate PFAS easily by eating or swimming in contaminated water.
“These compounds don’t really break down. So, the fish doesn’t excrete them. They don’t degrade within the organism,” said Cheryl Murphy, director for the Center for PFAS Research at Michigan State University.
“As a result, when they get into the fish, they’ll bind to proteins and stay within the membranes of cells, and it’ll take a long time for the animal to clear it. If it keeps getting exposed to it, it’ll just keep building up and building up long past the ability for it to clear.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection began sampling fish tissue for PFAS in 2021.
One type of “forever chemical,” PFOS, was detected among fish from the Wissahickon basin at levels above 0.04 parts per million, which triggered the “Do Not Eat” advisory. The compound was detected in fish tissue as high as 0.05 parts per million.
DEP has not identified the source of the PFOS contamination, or how long the chemicals have been present in the watershed. There currently are no other public health concerns, but the agency said it will continue to monitor the basin to help evaluate future fish consumption advisories.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) takes the health and safety of Pennsylvanians seriously and will continue to use the best available science to monitor and protect the Commonwealth’s waterways,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
The DEP only tested the tissue of wild fish. Trout that are released into waterways for recreational purposes are PFAS-free, according to Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials. However, stocked fish can still bioaccumulate PFAS after being exposed to the contaminants in the wild.
Parker said it’s likely that additional fish consumption advisories will be issued because of increased PFAS testing in waterways. A “Do Not Eat” advisory has been in place for the Neshaminy Creek for almost five years because of PFOS contamination.
“PFAS are sort of a part of our lives at this point,” he said. “There’s going to be more positive tests because there haven’t been tests for this before in most places”
PFAS are so pervasive that the chemicals are likely in most wild fish, even if at small levels, Murphy said.
Parker said the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission would like to evaluate a number of solutions to ensure trout fishing isn’t impacted by the advisories. That could mean limiting stocking to sections of waterways that aren’t impacted by PFAS, or requiring anglers release their catch.
Each year, hundreds of thousands of anglers visit Pennsylvania’s waterways to fish during trout season, which began at the beginning of April.
“We feel that there’s some open room for discussion there to talk about stocking trout, even in waters that receive this designation, and that’s what we’re hoping to get some angler input for,” Parker said.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, from 6-7 p.m. at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, located at 8480 Hagy’s Mill Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19128.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.