Praise for one-of-a-kind Philly diversion program rooted in 2020 civil unrest

Criminal justice reform advocates are applauding a diversion program created to resolve the hundreds of felony cases that came out of the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.

The Restorative Response Program offered nearly 600 non-violent offenders — many of them young Black men arrested on burglary charges — an alternative to taking their case through the courts, a path that would have left them with a criminal record and the challenges that come with it.

Those who have successfully completed the program have instead had the charges against them withdrawn by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, and had their arrest records expunged with court approval.

Just 12% of that group has been rearrested, according to the DAO.

“This program is a model that can be used to reduce crime, reduce conflict, while at the same time giving the power back to the communities to allow them to decide their own destiny. All while reducing the scourge of mass incarceration,” said defense attorney Troy Brown, who helped develop the one-of-a-kind program, during a Thursday evening event in West Philadelphia.