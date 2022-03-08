The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office is looking for help in its effort to give young people a second chance.

The Youth Aid Panels, or YAP, are part of a diversion initiative started in 1987, to give young people who have been accused of minor offenses a chance to start over without a criminal record. During the COVID-19 pandemic alone, the DA’s office said 75 cases were kept out of the court system because of the YAP program.

Faith Harris, who is program manager of the DA’s Juvenile Justice Division, also heads up the YAP program. She said the program is designed to “impart wisdom, understanding forgiveness, love and connect young people to resources” that they need to start over.

Currently, the panels are in North, Northwest, Northeast, and South Philadelphia. Officials said they would like to take it citywide.

The goal of the new effort is to recruit more volunteers, especially those who speak Spanish, Creole, and Arabic, said DA Larry Krasner.