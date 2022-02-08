$5 million for forensics is only a ‘drop in the bucket,’ says Philly DA

A $5 million forensic crime upgrade in Philadelphia is “a drop in the bucket” in the effort to solve carjackings and other crimes, District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a press conference Monday.

Krasner spoke at his weekly meeting with the press, saying $50 million would help the fight against the recent spate of carjackings and murders that resulted in a record year for homicides.

The DA said the reason bank robberies are down is that banks, built with Formica and glass surfaces, are designed to pick up fingerprints and DNA, which help criminologists find and convict the alleged wrongdoers.

Krasner noted that cars contain similar surfaces, but the city of Philadelphia doesn’t have the technicians to obtain the fingerprints and DNA his office needs to secure convictions.

“We have to have the resources to have people who are well-trained collect all of the right kind of evidence, and we have to have the lab resources to test it,” Krasner said. He added too many people are being subjected to crimes and not enough crimes are being solved due to the lack of evidence, especially forensic evidence that makes the difference between exoneration and conviction.