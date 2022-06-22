Agreement over funds for Council member’s district puts Rebuild back on track

The future of Mayor Jim Kenney’s signature Rebuild program appears to be secure, after an undisclosed agreement was struck to settle a funding dispute between the administration and City Councilmember Cindy Bass.

Bass, who chairs Council’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Committee, had threatened to derail the citywide program while she pushed for more funding for Rebuild projects in her district in Northwest Philadelphia.

But on Tuesday, her committee passed a resolution approving Rebuild’s Project Statement, a requirement for the program to continue revitalizing recreation centers, parks and libraries. Bass had planned to hold the critical measure, but changed her position in light of the agreement, which will send millions of dollars to her district, though it’s unclear exactly how much.

Bass was seeking at least $20 million in additional funding.

“We’re not 100% there, but I feel very, very comfortable with where we are. And I feel very comfortable that at the end of the day, we will be receiving on par with what other districts, other Black and brown districts have been receiving through Rebuild,” said Bass before Tuesday’s vote.