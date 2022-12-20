Philly Lullaby Project pairs artists with parents to write songs for their babies

One of the parents who responded to the call is Nazjah Lloyd, who had twin daughters in 2021. While still pregnant, she began writing poetry about her experiences in motherhood.

“About the first kick, when I first found out I was pregnant, when I first found out I was having twins, every step along the way as my stomach grew, and the emotions I went through,” Lloyd said.

When Lloyd had her daughters Adayah and Ava, she knew she wanted to write a song for them, but she didn’t know where to start. As a student studying anatomy and physiology at the Community College of Philadelphia, she didn’t really have the time.

The solution came from the college and the Philadelphia Lullaby Project.

“I saw in my email where the Project had a flier asking if parents wanted to create a song for their kids,” Loyd said. “I was, like, ‘Well, that’s an amazing opportunity because I already had it on my wish list to create a song for my kids’”

With Philadelphia singer-songwriter Meghan Cary, Loyd wrote “Two Perfect Beans.”

Two perfect beans

from one small pod

They call you twins

But I just call you mine

Although they appear identical, Lloyd said, her daughters are unique.

“I may dress them the same by accident,” she laughed. “But they have two completely different personalities — night and day. I wanted to make sure that they knew that.”

Professional singers will sing most of the lullabies in Tuesday evening’s concert, but Lloyd will sing her own song, with her 1-year old daughters in the audience.

“I feel excited and super nervous. My main worry is that I do not cry because they’re going to be there,” she said. “I just want to be able to keep it together and perform it. I’ll picture everyone else in their underwear and that’ll be easy. I’ll just sing directly to the girls.”

Cary, a recording artist who performs regularly at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, has been working with the Philadelphia Lullaby Project since it formed. Music has always been her means of expressing very personal stories and feelings; she started writing songs in her 20s as a way to cope with the sudden death of her fiance at the time.

“When this thing came across my inbox, I was like, whoa, this is an amazing idea to help caregivers connect with their young children who might not have this at their fingertips — the ability to tell their story and share the feelings they want to share with their child in song,” Cary said. “There’s no more powerful way to express really big feelings than in music.”