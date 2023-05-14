Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88

Banged-up Brown

Brown began the game with the black mask he has worn since breaking a bone in his face before the All-Star break. He took it off and soon absorbed an elbow to the face from James Harden, who was assessed a flagrant foul.

Brown continued without the mask but finished the half with cotton in his left nostril. He also played with an edge, making both foul shots and following it with a steal and layup as Boston went on a 9-0 run to erase a 35-26 deficit.

Brown also dove into the Sixers bench to save a ball, then had words with the bench after Georges Niang grabbed his leg and kept him from getting back on the court. Both players were given technical fouls.

Williams followed the commotion with a layup that tied the score 35-all.

What’s up, Doc?

Rivers is 6-10 in seventh games. The 10 defeats are five more than any other NBA coach and three more than the NHL’s Mike Babcock and Bruce Boudreau. His teams are 6-16 in their last 22 chances to close out an opponent in a playoff series.

Asked if he expected to be back next year, Rivers said: “Yeah. I think I got two years left. No one is safe in our business and I get that.”

Harden also could be gone if the Sixers opt for an overhaul. He has the opportunity to become a free agent this offseason.

“James has a decision to make this summer and he’ll make it,” Rivers said. “We asked him to play a different way than he’s been accustomed to. And he did it.”

Tip-ins

Tatum is the sixth player since 1997 to score 25 points or more in the first half of a seventh game. The last was Luka Doncic, who had 29 against the Clippers in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. Paul Pierce scored 26 for the Celtics against Cleveland in the second round in 2008. … The 10 points Philadelphia scored were tied for the fewest in any Game 7 quarter in the shot clock era.