SEPTA wants to drop transfer fee and offer $1 fare for kids starting July 1

SEPTA wants to move forward with a plan to provide a free transfer with every trip and offer $1 fares for children starting July 1.

The regional transit authority described the fare reduction as part of an “effort to help customers during this challenging time and aid in the region’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.”

The two proposals are part of a fare restructuring introduced in March that also included increases to Travel Wallet fares and SEPTA pass products. Those increases will be deferred until at least 2021.

“The Fare Restructuring Plan was designed to improve equity, affordability, and ease-of-travel for our customers,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards. “We are proud to be a partner in the region’s economic comeback, and we look forward to helping our customers as we get through the COVID-19 crisis together.”

The free transfers are available to SEPTA Key users and $1 fares are valid for up to three children between the ages of five and 11 traveling with a fare-paying adult. Up to three children under five-years-old can ride for free.