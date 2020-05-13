Delaware kids living in poverty will be hurt further by the coronavirus, researchers say

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

For the past 25 years, the Kids Count Fact Book has compiled statistics on child well-being in Delaware to guide the state and other agencies working closely with youth.

Even though this year’s annual report was assembled before the coronavirus started spreading in Delaware, the impact the virus will have on kids is obvious to researchers.

“Too many children and families were struggling to survive economically before this pandemic, now many more will face devastating hardship and instability, unsure how they will afford food, housing, and healthcare,” said Janice Barlow, director of the Kids Count in Delaware Center. “We knew that vulnerabilities existed in many communities, and now in the midst of a public health crisis, we see how devastating they can be on a whole new scale.”

Because of Delaware’s small size, some statistics are calculated over several years to get the proper sampling size. For instance, in 2017-2019, Delaware’s uninsured rate for kids younger than 17 hit a record low of 4.9%.

But Barlow said the rate of uninsured kids is again increasing. That’s not good for those kids and their families now facing a pandemic, and not just because they’re at risk of getting the virus. They also could miss out on important, preventive health care.