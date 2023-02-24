Thirty New Jersey coastal mayors are calling for a moratorium on offshore wind activity, more than a week after the ninth deceased whale washed ashore in the state since December.

There’s currently no evidence to suggest that offshore wind farms or surveys that help determine locations to build them caused the recent spike in whale deaths. The necropsies that have been completed found the mammals were killed by vessels.

However, the mayors wrote a letter to New Jersey’s delegation, asking for a moratorium on the surveys until further investigation. They also sent copies to President Joe Biden, and Gov. Phil Murphy.

“While we are not opposed to clean energy, we are concerned about the impacts these projects may already be having on our environment,” the letter reads.

The mayors are concerned about surveys that often involve putting intense sound into the water to determine ocean floor topography and its geological make-up.

The federal agency NOAA, as well as other scientists, say vessel strikes are causing the whale deaths. In fact, deaths began increasing across the East Coast in 2016, before the offshore wind surveys began. According to NOAA, there have been 184 unusual humpback whale mortalities on the East Coast since 2016. Of the conclusive necropsies, the causes of death were linked to vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements.

Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera, who signed the letter urging a moratorium, said he’s concerned acoustics might alter the whales’ behavior and put them in harm’s way of vessels. He and the other mayors want a third party to investigate further.

“I agree that they are boat strikes … But, why all of a sudden are the whales unable to navigate around the ships?” Sera said. “There’s a lot of concern from our community about the unusually large number of whales that are dying. And people want to know if there’s any connection to the ocean wind development activities.”