What to know about wildfires raining embers onto the Los Angeles area
Massive wildfires roaring through the Los Angeles area left neighborhoods in ruins, killing at least five people and threatening landmarks made famous by Hollywood.
Two people were killed and more than 1,000 structures were destroyed as fierce wildfires raged in the Los Angeles area. Fast-moving flames burned through homes and businesses as residents fled smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighborhoods that are home to many celebrities.
Many of the towering fires began Tuesday and were fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, which gusted to more than 70 mph (112 kph) in some spots. The winds persisted Wednesday and for a while made it too dangerous for aircraft to attack the fires from the sky, furthering hampering their efforts. Aerial firefighting resumed Wednesday morning.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has deployed more than 1,400 firefighting personnel to battle the blazes. In a rare, urgent plea, the Los Angeles Fire Department asked all off-duty firefighters in the city to help. Oregon is sending 240 firefighters and 60 engines.
AccuWeather estimates $52 billion to $57 billion in preliminary damage and economic loss has occurred from the fires.
Here’s what to know about the fires:
The Palisades Fire is the most destructive in LA history
An estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the hilly coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.
The wreckage surpassed that of the Sayre Fire of November 2008, which destroyed 604 structures in Sylmar, the northernmost suburb of the city, according to statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance, a partnership between the city’s fire department and MySafe:LA.
Some 25 square miles (40 square kilometers) burned in Pacific Palisades, which is dotted with celebrity homes and was memorialized by the Beach Boys in their 1960s hit “Surfin’ USA.” The flames torched part of Palisades Charter High School, which has been featured in many Hollywood productions, including the 1976 horror movie “Carrie” and the TV series “Teen Wolf.”
Residents rushing to escape created a traffic jam, blocking emergency vehicles from getting through. Crews used a bulldozer to push the abandoned cars off to the side. Photos depict what some residents describe as an apocalyptic scene.
Other fires
Farther inland, the Eaton Fire erupted Tuesday evening north of Pasadena. At a senior center, employees pushed dozens of residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds to a parking lot to escape.
The Eaton fire has burned more than 16.5 square miles (42.9 square kilometers), according to state fire personnel.
The Hurst Fire started about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and prompted evacuations in Sylmar. That fire had grown to nearly a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) by early Wednesday.
Evacuations
At least 70,000 people were ordered to evacuate — a number that kept changing because evacuation orders were continually being issued.
Several hundred were at the Pasadena evacuation center by Wednesday afternoon. Many were elderly.
The flames marched toward highly populated and affluent neighborhoods, including Calabasas and Santa Monica, home to California’s rich and famous. Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, were among those forced to flee.
Events canceled and postponed
The NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings’ home game against the Calgary Flames. They had been set to play at the Kings’ downtown arena Wednesday night.
The Critics Choice Awards rescheduled their Sunday ceremonies for Jan. 26. They’re due to be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, only miles from Pacific Palisades.
Film studios canceled two movie premieres because of the fires and windy weather, the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park closed for the day because of smoky, windy conditions and the J. Paul Getty Trust said two of its museums, the Getty Villa and Getty Center, will remain closed for the next few days.
Universal Studios also canceled shooting for numerous series, including “Hacks,” “Ted Lasso” and “Suits LA.”
The LA Metro suspended fares Wednesday after intermittent power outages made it difficult for riders to purchase and load fare cards.
Power outages
About 1.5 million customers were without power in Southern California, with nearly a million of them in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.
