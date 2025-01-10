California wildfire: Here’s how you can help the victims

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

We know many of you want to help and make sure your money goes directly to the people impacted by the California wildfires.

“The best thing they can do right now is to support us through a financial donation,” said Jennifer Graham, CEO Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania. “That’s the way to get immediate support into the hands of the individuals who need it right away.”

You can text the word RedCross to 90999 to make an immediate $10 donation or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The first priorities of the Red Cross are to help with health, housing, and hunger, making sure people have a warm place to stay and food to eat.

“And also help with additional items like prescription medications, reading glasses, clothing, whatever it may need that they need, that’s what those financial donations are there to support,” said Graham.