No easy fix for flooding in NJ’s back bays

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

In the wake of Superstorm Sandy, the Army Corps of Engineers has been studying New Jersey’s 3,400 miles of back-bay shoreline to determine flood risk and look for possible structural options to mitigate the coming damage from rising sea levels.

On Thursday, the Corps published an update to its “New Jersey Back Bays Study,” this time focusing on the feasibility and environmental impact of a tentative plan for structural solutions.

New Jersey’s back bays are already one of the nation’s most flood-prone regions. And Thursday’s report noted that the possible cost of doing nothing to minimize the increased risk of flooding now stands at an average of $1.8 billion in annual damages over a 50-year period.

“The potential solutions to back bay flooding are complex,” the Corps’ Philadelphia District commander, Lt. Col. Ramon Brigantti, said in a news release accompanying the report Thursday. “But there is a clear need to consider and evaluate all options and that’s what the New Jersey Back Bays Study aims to do.”

“The study is taking a broad look at storm-related flooding across a large geographic area,” added Steve Rochette, public affairs officer for the Corps’ Philadelphia District. “In order to cost-effectively reduce storm surge related flooding that pours into back bays through the coastal inlets, we considered large-scale potential solutions like the storm surge barriers. At the same time, the measures already taking place at the individual level, local level are essential to reducing risk as well.”

Solutions could have negative environmental impacts

Some of the starkest findings in Thursday’s report can be found in its overview of the potential environmental impacts of possible measures to contain storm surge events and the rising sea.

Structures like storm surge barriers and cross-bay barriers are considered “high risks” for aquatic ecosystems, from impacts on species habitats to wetlands loss and reductions in water quality. Other potential protections, like flood walls and levees, would also negatively affect wetlands and aquatic species. The Corps estimates that the structural components of its “Tentatively Selected Plan” would “directly affect over 153 acres of aquatic habitats, which includes about 60 acres of subtidal soft-bottom habitats, about two acres of intertidal mud/sand flats, about nine acres of intertidal sandy beach, and 73 acres of low and high saltmarshes.”

Because of these impacts on the marine environment, the report says, “a compensatory mitigation plan is being developed that will account for the functional losses of ecosystem services that these habitats provide.”

And just as the aquatic environment would change, so too would the human. There would be both “temporary and permanent” adverse visual effects, and some historic properties would also be impacted. Nature-based measures — like the use of oyster reefs and dredged material to build up eroded shorelines — would, of course, be the least intrusive, as well as provide some mitigation for habitat losses.