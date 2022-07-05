Pa., N.J., and Del. among 16 states suing USPS over lack of electric vehicles

U.S. Postal trucks travel to every town, back country road, suburban cul-de-sac, and city street in the country, delivering cards, bills, and packages. With all their stopping and starting, they also emit tons of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions, along with dangerous air pollutants that contribute to ozone and cause health impacts like asthma.

Advocates say the USPS fleet of delivery trucks is perfect for conversion to electric vehicles, which would be in line with state and federal climate goals.

But citing costs, the Postal Service’s plan to replace about 165,000 of the current gas guzzling delivery trucks includes just a fraction of EVs.

Sixteen states — including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware — are now suing USPS over the plan. The Postal Service’s move has angered Democratic members of Congress, climate activists, and postal workers themselves.

“We believe that the electric vehicles are going to be the wave of the future,” said Michael Foster, director of the motor vehicle services division of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU). “The question is how soon will the Postal Service come into the future?”

Union ‘on board’ with electric vehicles

APWU represents about 200,000 retail clerks, as well as the mechanics and technicians who fix the delivery trucks, most of which are more than 30 years old. Foster says the union is on board with more EVs and wants to make sure members are trained to repair them. The Postal Service estimates the current fleet costs more than $700 million to maintain each year.

“Some days it’s an exercise in futility, other days it’s an exercise where you’re robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Foster said. “You often find the mechanics and technicians take parts from one vehicle in order to keep another vehicle in service.”

Building out the infrastructure to support EVs could also provide a national network of charging stations for the public, said APWU President Mark Dimondstein, which means the Postal Service could benefit twofold by generating revenue from needed infrastructure.

“As people travel with electric vehicles, they have to find a way to be able to charge up,” said Dimondstein. “It’s not free, but what a great way to have a real EV charging network throughout the vast postal infrastructure from the most rural outposts to urban centers.”

Dimondstein says the Postal Service should be on the forefront of the electric vehicle transition, not playing catch-up. Electrifying the Postal Service fleet would also help cut air pollutants in poor communities and communities of color that already suffer a disproportionate burden from industrial pollution and traffic.

The Postal Service increased the number of electric vehicles from 10% of the total purchase to 20% after its plan — dubbed Next Generation Delivery Vehicles — faced criticism. Recently, it announced it may expand the number of EVs even further after updating its environmental impact statement.

But until they see a major shift toward EVs, environmental groups remain skeptical.

Lawsuits challenge the Postal Service plan

The Postal Service faces three lawsuits over its plan to replace its aging fleet with more gasoline powered trucks, including the one filed by 16 states that include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The lawsuits say the Postal Service violated federal law by not doing a proper environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).