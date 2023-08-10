Newark replaces Unicity with DART Connect’s on-demand transportation for better accessibility

With Southern Delaware’s success in the DART Connect Pilot program, the city of Newark has incorporated an on-demand transportation service to make traveling more accessible and affordable for residents.

“We continue to look for opportunities to expand public transportation to underserved areas of the state,” said Nicole Majeski, secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation. “We hope this program will continue to serve as a model that we can implement in other areas of our state going forward.”

DART Connect’s pilot program debuted in Sussex County in both the towns of Georgetown and Millsboro back in April 2021.

Albert Loyola, the deputy customer experience officer at DART, says since that launch, more people have started riding in those particular areas.

“From April 2021 and that would only cover the service down in Millsboro and Georgetown, we had 43,861 rides,” Loyola said.

According to him, the additional transportation service will be a replacement for the city of Newark’s transit bus service, Unicity, which has been in operation for many decades.