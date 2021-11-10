Delaware’s ambitious goal to plant 1 tree for every resident

In addition to helping the environment, planting more trees can also benefit the health of Delawareans, said Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse.

“Research has shown that trees absorb 17.4 million tons of air pollutants a year, helping to prevent 670,000 cases of asthma or other acute respiratory symptoms annually,” Scuse said, citing a 2014 study published by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

The state Forest Service has already been helping local communities and homeowners plant trees in neighborhoods throughout the state. “We’re already on track. This year alone, our foresters supervised the planting of more than 28,000 seedlings in communities across the state,” he said.

New Castle County has also partnered with the Forest Service to plant 700 trees on behalf of county residents as part of the TEDI effort.

“If you do the math, that means we have about 569,300 left to do in New Castle County,” County Executive Matt Meyer said of the number of trees planted compared to New Castle County’s population of about 570,000.

Residents can follow the state’s progress on its TEDI goal, and even upload information about where they’ve planted trees, at TEDI’s website. The site also offers tips on what types of trees grow best in the area and how to plant and care for the trees as they grow.