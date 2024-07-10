This story originally appeared on 6abc

For the first time in more than 20 years, Pennsylvania is rolling out a redesigned license plate.

The new design was unveiled on Tuesday.

It has an image of the Liberty Bell in the background and the text “Let Freedom Ring.”

The new plates will be rolled out in 2025. Drivers can sign up now for email updates to find out when the plates are available.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said the design commemorates Pennsylvania’s part in the nation’s 250th birthday, which is coming up in 2026.

“With all eyes on Pennsylvania, our new license plates will celebrate that heritage – and remind the country that here in Pennsylvania, we will let freedom ring,” Shapiro said.

A similar design will be used on the state’s welcome signs.

It incorporates elements of the license plate design with the additional text “Est. 1681.”