Gov. Shapiro launches initiative to hire federal workers laid off by Trump administration

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is the latest state chief executive hoping to encourage laid-off federal workers to apply for positions in state government. At a Harrisburg job fair Wednesday, he signed an executive order that also seeks to boost the prospects of veterans seeking state positions.

“If they’re qualified and they want to serve Pennsylvanians, hear me on this,” Shapiro said. “We want you on our team.”

It’s a move similar to those recently announced by governors in Maryland, New York, Virginia and Hawai’i, each of whom has sought to expedite hiring of federal employees who’ve been casualties of President Donald Trump’s efforts to pare back the federal workforce.

“[The federal government] made dramatic cuts — cuts that I think make us less safe and less healthy and less protected in the United States of America,” Shapiro told reporters Wednesday.

Shapiro said the order directs state agencies to consider relevant federal experience analogous to state-level experience, a move that could improve the hiring prospects of those government workers. Officials also rolled out a new state career website that compares equivalent federal and state positions.