Philly lost 50,000 residents during the pandemic. Some suburban counties saw population gains

Philadelphia County lost another 16,294 residents between 2022 and 2023, dropping its population to 1.55 million, recently released U.S. Census data shows.

That means Philadelphia County is the 25th largest in the nation — trailing behind more sprawling counties such as Chicago’s Cook County, Houston’s Harris County, Phoenix’s Maricopa County and San Diego County.