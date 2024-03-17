Philly lost 50,000 residents during the pandemic. Some suburban counties saw population gains
Between 2022 and 2023, about 60% of U.S. counties saw population growth. Philadelphia was not among them.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Philadelphia County lost another 16,294 residents between 2022 and 2023, dropping its population to 1.55 million, recently released U.S. Census data shows.
That means Philadelphia County is the 25th largest in the nation — trailing behind more sprawling counties such as Chicago’s Cook County, Houston’s Harris County, Phoenix’s Maricopa County and San Diego County.
In 2022, the city of Philadelphia was the 6th largest in the nation with 1.56 million people behind Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City. But city level population data has not yet been released for 2023.
It’s unclear whether Philadelphia County, which mirrors city limits, will keep that ranking. Philadelphia lost 53,251 residents between April 2020 and July 2023. That’s a 3.3% decline in three years.
Several counties nationwide that include major cities lost population during the same time frame.
Los Angeles County shrunk from 9.9 million to 9.6 million people, Chicago’s Cook County declined from 5.2 million to 5 million and San Jose’s Santa Clara County dropped from 1.9 million to 1.8 million residents.
In Pennsylvania, the statewide population continues to decline overall to 12.9 million in 2023 down from 13 million in 2020.
Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County lost more than 25,000 people for a total of 1.2 million people in 2023.
But there were some gains in Philadelphia’s neighboring suburban counties.
Montgomery County added 12,201 residents between 2020 and 2023 to hit 868,742 residents. Chester County added 15,369 residents for a total of 549,784 people.
During that same time frame, Bucks County lost 544 residents for a total of 645,984 people, while Delaware County lost 116 people to go to 576,720 residents.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.