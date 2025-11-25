More lanes, less sinkholes — and some traffic: Here’s what’s on PennDOT’s to-do list for the Philly area heading into 2026
PennDOT has nearly 150 road projects in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, including major construction to I-95.
Drivers on I-76, I-95, U.S. Route 1 and U.S. Route 202 will receive the gift of less sinkholes, wider lanes — and some traffic delays heading into the holidays as PennDOT continues work in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.
“As the holidays approach, we do our best to avoid any kind of impact to motorists,” PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph said. “In fact, we specify in most of the contracts for contractors and others to avoid peak travel times, which would be Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year.”
There are 147 active and upcoming projects in PennDOT’s District 6, which encompasses Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
Here’s what major projects are expected to end, continue and get started heading into 2026:
Ending soon: U.S. Route 1 improvement ‘won’t impact the holidays’
After more than four years of construction, PennDOT “substantially completed” in October the $116 million Section RC2 project on U.S. Route 1 in Bucks County.
The project adds a third lane in each direction, replacing bridges and improving interchanges in Bensalem and Middletown townships. The updates are a year ahead of schedule.
“The first section was done a couple of years ago,” Rudolph said. “We are wrapping up this winter the second section of widening that highway. So, there’s still restrictions periodically on U.S. 1 in Bucks County, specifically Middletown and Bensalem. But again, those should be wrapping up towards the winter and won’t impact the holidays.”
Daily traffic has doubled on I-76 since the 1960s, according to PennDOT. The state has been making a number of improvements on the busy Schuylkill Expressway, including variable speed limits and flex lanes.
“We have preservation and bridge improvement projects going on on I-76 in Philadelphia, which should be wrapping up this winter,” Rudolph said.
Expect continuing reconstruction on I-95, more work to address sinkholes on U.S. 202
PennDOT is actively collaborating with regional transportation partners on a multiyear revival plan to improve I-95 in Delaware and Philadelphia counties.
“We have a couple new sections of I-95, which may not please more motorists that we’re adding to our work, but it’s work that needs to be done,” Rudolph said. “These highways need to be reconstructed so they can perform for motorists. So we have a couple more sections going online up in Northeast Philadelphia and then heading down towards Center City.”
Some of these projects began this year, including one phase of a major initiative to rehabilitate and reconstruct parts of I-95 at Bridge Street and the Betsy Ross Bridge.
The Section BR3 project started in May and seeks to rebuild and widen the northbound lanes on I-95, as well as replace ramps, realign Pearce Street and install noise barriers. Travelers should expect off-and-on construction through the holidays.
The $355.3 million effort is expected to finish in 2031 around the time that next phase, BR4, begins.
In Delaware County, a pair of bridge replacement projects on Pennsylvania Route 291 and Pennsylvania Route 420 remain under construction.
New year, less sinkholes?
After a number of sinkholes repeatedly popped up in Upper Merion Township along U.S. 202 and in East Whiteland Township on Route 29 in recent years, state officials conducted an investigation.
“Unfortunately, that roadway is built on like a limestone and a bedrock that kind of deteriorates and causes sink holes,” Rudolph said. “So, we’re doing a very comprehensive project in a few locations.”
PennDOT has proposed a number of improvements on DeKalb Pike and Morehall Road, the local names for those roads, that could serve as a long-term solution in Montgomery and Chester counties, respectively.
The $22.4 million sinkhole remediation project began in 2024. PennDOT shutdown traffic on U.S. 202 North between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard to give contractors space to work. Northbound lanes reopened Nov. 4.
“There’s a very complex grouting process that goes into place and then you’ve got to reconstruct the roadway,” Rudolph said. “It’s a challenging project.”
Work to fix the sinkhole issue along U.S. 202 South is expected to begin in 2026 as rehabilitation continues on Route 29.
“Hopefully, by the summertime we’re completely done with that project,” Rudolph said.
