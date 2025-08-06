From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A new law in New Jersey requires the state Department of Transportation to provide more information about potholes in the state’s roadway pavement system report, which is published annually.

Acting Gov. Tahesha Way signed the legislation Monday. The prime sponsor, Republican state Sen. Tony Bucco, said the bill requires the state agency to include specific data on the number of potholes filled during the calendar year, the price tag for the repair and the number of pothole damage claims filed by state residents.

Pothole dangers are lurking

Bucco said New Jerseyans have to frequently navigate roads that are littered with potholes.

Between fiscal years 2020 and 2024, NJDOT repaired around 153,000 potholes on state roads per year.

“Unless we really know what the cost is, as a result of these potholes, and the impact that it’s having, we can’t really make a decision as to how much to invest in filling them and making the roads safer,” Bucco said.

He said potholes are a huge cause of worry for Garden State residents, not just because of the cost of repair. A blown tire or broken suspension part can cause a motorist to lose control of the vehicle and increase the chance of a serious accident.

According to an American Automobile Association report, the average cost of repairing car damage caused by a pothole is $406.