PennDOT to repair potholes on dozens of roads in the week ahead
The agency released a list of more than 50 state roads where crews will be working.
The pothole problem persists for many drivers in the Philadelphia area, and PennDOT officials say they’re working as quickly as they can, as the weather allows, to make repairs.
On Monday, repair and patching work was underway along I-95 north and south from Race Street to the Bucks County line, eastbound on U.S. 30 between Route 10 and the Exton Bypass in Chester County, and on 322 between Cherry Tree Road and I-95 in Delaware County.
Crews had also planned to work on Elephant Road in Bedminster, Bucks County on Monday but were unable to due to weather.
“They’re dealing with a lot of trees being down today because of the wind and the wet ground,” said Robyn Briggs, PennDOT spokesperson.
PennDOT has released a list of more than 50 state roads where crews will be working this week.
“These are the locations that are on our high-priority list,” Briggs said.
The work locations are:
Bucks County
Bristol Road, Warrington, Warminster townships
Radcliffe Street, Bristol Township
Edgley Road/Woodbourne Road, Bristol Township
Pine Grove Road/Yardley Morrisville Road, Falls Township
Bridgetown Pike, Northampton Township
Fallsington Tullytown Road, Tullytown Borough
Kellers Church Road, Plumstead and Bedminster townships
Elephant Road, Bedminster Township
Geigel Hill Road, Tinicum Township
Chester County
U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass), Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, East Caln townships
U.S. 202, Tredyffrin, West Thornbury, Thornbury, East Whiteland, West Whiteland, and Birmingham townships
U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike), East Brandywine, West Brandywine, Caln townships
Route 10 (Octorara Trail/Compass Road), West Sadsbury, Caln townships
Route 23 (Ridge Road), Elverson Borough and South Coventry Township
Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike/Pennsylvania Avenue), Londonderry Township and Avondale Borough
Route 926 (Street Road), Pennsbury Township
Boot Road, East Goshen, West Goshen, West Whiteland townships
Paoli Pike, Willistown, West Goshen, and Tredyffrin townships
Buckwalter Road, East Vincent Township
Sheeder Road, East Vincent Township
Delaware County
U.S. 1 (Media Bypass), Marple, Upper Providence, Middletown townships
U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord townships
U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships
Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Upper Darby Township
Route 252 (Providence Road), Media Borough
Route 291 (Industrial Highway), Ridley, Tinicum townships
Route 352 (Middletown Road), Middletown, Brookhaven townships, Parkside Borough
Chelsea Road, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships
Baltimore Pike, Media Borough
Bishop Avenue, Springfield Township
Bryn Mawr Avenue, Radnor Township
Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township
Karakung Drive, Haverford Township
Concord Road, Concord, Aston townships
Duttonmill Road, Aston, Middletown townships, Brookhaven Borough
Orange Street, Media Borough
Garnettmine Road, Bethel Township
Montgomery County
I-476, Plymouth and Lower Merion townships and West Conshohocken Borough
U.S. 422, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, Lower Providence townships
Route 100, Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove, Douglas townships
Philadelphia
I-95 and associated ramps
U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard)
Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps
Grant Avenue
Rising Sun Avenue/Verree Road
Academy Road
Rhawn Street
Holme Avenue
Robbins Avenue
Aramingo Avenue/Harbison Avenue
A February USA Today report ranks Pennsylvania as having the 11th worst pothole problem in the country and Philadelphia as the 15th worst city.
In response, PennDOT cited the aggressive freeze-thaw cycle we experience and heavy trucks using our major freight corridors.
“It’s just something that’s a routine part of our maintenance,” Briggs said.
Briggs says as temperatures warm up crews will be able to do more permanent repair work and fewer temporary fixes.
PennDOT also continues to encourage the public to report potholes when they see them by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting penndot.pa.gov and clicking on “Submit Concern.”
