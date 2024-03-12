This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The pothole problem persists for many drivers in the Philadelphia area, and PennDOT officials say they’re working as quickly as they can, as the weather allows, to make repairs.

On Monday, repair and patching work was underway along I-95 north and south from Race Street to the Bucks County line, eastbound on U.S. 30 between Route 10 and the Exton Bypass in Chester County, and on 322 between Cherry Tree Road and I-95 in Delaware County.

Crews had also planned to work on Elephant Road in Bedminster, Bucks County on Monday but were unable to due to weather.

“They’re dealing with a lot of trees being down today because of the wind and the wet ground,” said Robyn Briggs, PennDOT spokesperson.

PennDOT has released a list of more than 50 state roads where crews will be working this week.

“These are the locations that are on our high-priority list,” Briggs said.