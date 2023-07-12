PennDOT filling sinkhole; closed section of DeKalb Pike could reopen Wednesday
The Pa. Department of Transportation is working alongside Pennsylvania American Water to fill the large sinkhole and reopen the portion of U.S. Route 202 in Upper Merion.
The closed section of DeKalb Pike in Upper Merion Township, which was damaged by a large sinkhole, could be reopened to commuters as soon as Wednesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania American Water worked together to cut into and clear out the damaged stretch of U.S. Route 202. The hope is to fill the hole and pave it by Tuesday night.
“If everything goes perfectly and we’re able to pave tonight, which is still a big if, whether we can get all the saw-cutting done, we could have it open sometime tomorrow,” said Brad Rudolph, deputy communications director for PennDOT.
Rudolph said the plan is to pave it with asphalt, which is a temporary solution, then eventually return to pave it with concrete. There is no timetable on that work.
“But it certainly has to be addressed. And we don’t want to leave it with asphalt. [The road is] pretty high volume, so we’d like to put on concrete which will have a longer life,” Rudolph said.
PennDOT shuttered the portion of U.S. 202 between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard on Monday night following the discovery of a sinkhole during a reported water outage.
Kara Rahn, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water, said in a written statement to WHYY News that the “size and scope of the sinkhole” complicated their ability to make repairs to the water main.
“The cause of the sinkhole has not yet been determined. When our crews cut a small hole to excavate the repair site and found the roadway beneath was undermined. That led to further investigation, which ultimately showed a larger area undermined,” Rahn said.
Rudolph said the area is prone to sinkholes and that the road sits on top of carbonate rock which is naturally dissolved over time by groundwater. He said the sinkhole could have been a geological occurrence or a result of weather events.
“I’m not sure in this case whether it was that or it was from the water main. But it’s no surprise to people who live in Upper Merion that these kinds of cave-ins happen, because of the bedrock,” Rudolph said.
Until the sinkhole issue is completely resolved, the Upper Merion Police Department will be directing traffic around the closure. PennDOT is directing residents to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard as an alternative to the blocked-off section of U.S. 202.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.