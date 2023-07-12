The closed section of DeKalb Pike in Upper Merion Township, which was damaged by a large sinkhole, could be reopened to commuters as soon as Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania American Water worked together to cut into and clear out the damaged stretch of U.S. Route 202. The hope is to fill the hole and pave it by Tuesday night.

“If everything goes perfectly and we’re able to pave tonight, which is still a big if, whether we can get all the saw-cutting done, we could have it open sometime tomorrow,” said Brad Rudolph, deputy communications director for PennDOT.

Rudolph said the plan is to pave it with asphalt, which is a temporary solution, then eventually return to pave it with concrete. There is no timetable on that work.

“But it certainly has to be addressed. And we don’t want to leave it with asphalt. [The road is] pretty high volume, so we’d like to put on concrete which will have a longer life,” Rudolph said.