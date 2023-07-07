Mt. Alverno Road Bridge reopens in Delco, reconnecting Aston and Middletown

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Mt. Alverno Road Bridge is back open for business, connecting Aston Township to Middletown Township and re-establishing access to the Chester Creek Trail.

Delaware County council members, representatives from the townships, and PennDOT were present for a ribbon cutting on the small bridge Thursday afternoon.

“Safe and reliable infrastructure is critical,” county Councilmember Christine Reuther said. “Delaware County Council remains committed to investing in our bridge infrastructure.”

Prior to the ceremony, the county bridge was out of commission for roughly a year and a half after its superstructure deteriorated, and its safety features were deemed “substandard” and needed a complete replacement.

The improved bridge, which carries a portion of Mt. Alverno Road over the Chester Creek, fulfills those newer safety standards.

“This bridge will improve the safety and capacity of transportation that work in Middletown and the surrounding area, as well as provide a safe structure to accommodate first responder vehicles in Middletown Township,” said John McMullan, Middletown Township manager.

Bridges in Delco and Pa. are in bad shape. The county is working to fix that

According to PennDOT’s Bridge Conditions Map, Delco has 57 state and local bridges in poor condition, which amounts to 12% of the county’s bridges. That figure is on par with the state average — and nearly two times higher than the national average of structurally deficient bridges, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

“Pennsylvania has the ninth highest bridge inventory in the nation. Despite a 4.5% decrease in the number of poor condition bridges, Pennsylvania also contains the second highest number of poor condition bridges among the 50 states,” Reuther said.